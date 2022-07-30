RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Beware of scammers’ tricks, Chevron warns job seekers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has advised job seekers to always check its website and national newspapers for job advertisements.

Beware of scammers’ tricks, Chevron warns job seekers.
Beware of scammers’ tricks, Chevron warns job seekers.

Mr Esimaje Brikinn, the company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, gave the advice in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Recommended articles

Brikinn said that the company’s attention was drawn to “circulation of false recruitment information” posted in some media by some persons and organisations.

He said that CNL did not make or authorise such publications.

“Additionally, fraudulent job offers have reportedly been sent through emails, text messages and phone calls by individuals purporting to be staff or representatives of CNL and Chevron Corporation, with the intent to defraud their victims.

“The company dissociates itself from such false job recruitment information and job offers published in any newspaper, web site, email, poster, handbill or any other medium,” he said.

The manager said that CNL did not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media, or phone calls.

Brikinn said that the company did and would not require applicants to make any payment toward processing any job application, recruitment advertisements requesting candidates to pay money at any point during the recruitment process.

“CNL will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu, Dangote, governors storm Maiduguri for Shettima’s daughter’s wedding

Tinubu, Dangote, governors storm Maiduguri for Shettima’s daughter’s wedding

Beware of scammers’ tricks, Chevron warns job seekers

Beware of scammers’ tricks, Chevron warns job seekers

Islamic New Year: APC charges Muslims to preach unity, love

Islamic New Year: APC charges Muslims to preach unity, love

Lagos Trade Fair Market shut down for 2 days over voter registration

Lagos Trade Fair Market shut down for 2 days over voter registration

Police debunk arrest of INEC officials in Lagos

Police debunk arrest of INEC officials in Lagos

Nigeria’s Lassa fever cases jump to 857, 164 deaths – NCDC

Nigeria’s Lassa fever cases jump to 857, 164 deaths – NCDC

PVC for new registrants will be ready in October, November - INEC

PVC for new registrants will be ready in October, November - INEC

Siemens power transformers pass acceptance test in Italy, heading for Nigeria

Siemens power transformers pass acceptance test in Italy, heading for Nigeria

Low turnout, late arrival of materials mar Ebonyi LG Polls

Low turnout, late arrival of materials mar Ebonyi LG Polls

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

President Muhammadu Buhari calls an emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him. (Presidency)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)