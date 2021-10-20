Beware of Old Mutual, it is a cunning and dishonest organization [Pulse Editor’s Report]

It introduced a new strategy, called 'managed separation', that entailed the separation of its four businesses - Old Mutual Emerging Markets, Nedbank, UK-based Old Mutual Wealth and Boston-based Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM) - into standalone entities in 2018.

This led to the demerger of Quilter plc (formerly Old Mutual Wealth) and the unbundling of its shareholding in Nedbank. The business, which is now largely based in South Africa, provides sponsorship and supports bursaries at South African universities.

In 2016, Old Mutual announced a partnership with Ecobank.

My experience with Old Mutual

In Q2 2018, I opened a policy with Old Mutual, after I was approached by a salesperson: a nice lady. To try out the policy, I pledged to pay NGN10,000 into my policy every month. She convinced me with something along the lines of, “You can clear out your policy at any time you want and your money could be paid to you with interest, depending on how long you kept the policy.”

See, I had tried some of these platforms that supposedly have your “best interests” at heart in the past and they all ended poorly. In August 2018, the first payment of NGN10,000 was made into my policy and it continued in the two months that followed. In the third month, I opted to try their promise of withdrawal and they duly paid.

Pulse Nigeria

Around two months later, I opted to withdraw again and they duly paid. So I continued to make contributions on my policy. I then had an urgent need for money, which made me demand for another withdrawal from my account. But Old Mutual informed me that my withdrawals had affected the available balance in my policy.

Even though I was pissed, I understood their predicament and their rules. But I told them to stop deducting NGN10,000 from my account every month. That was around Q3 2019.

I left all the money in my policy and forgot about the policy. Two years later, I remembered the money I was owed. In this Buhari economy, I chose to leave no nickel behind. A supposed friend had borrowed NGN50,000 from me in April 2021, with a promise to pay back within one week. It’s October 2021 and you would be assured of a reawakening of Abacha with another bowl of Apples than then repayment of that NGN50,000.

For that reason, I wasn’t about to leave my money at Old Mutual: I worked for it. I was close to their office on Victoria Island, Lagos, so I chose to make a demand for my money. After all, it’s been two years. Pay me what you owe me, brethren.

I did all the necessary documentation and left with a promise that my money was going to be paid within five working days. I was happy and I even chose to give their gateman NGN200 in this Buhari economy.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s been three weeks and my money remains unpaid. Mind you, this is money that I left with them for two years: money that they’ve probably traded with several times.

Around eight days after my request was supposedly ‘processed,’ I remembered that my money remained unpaid, so I placed a call to them. An attendant apologized and said that the money would be paid the next day. They never paid.

This promise and failure has continued every other day since the 10th day, after I placed my request. The worst part is the nonchalance that makes me feel like this company wants to force me into continuing a policy that I have no wish to continue. It’s almost like Old Mutual wants to frustrate me to a point where I have no choice, but to leave my hard-earned money with them.

Mind you, this is a company that called me more than 10 times during the two years that I left my money with them, with strict instructions to discontinue withdrawals from my account. They called me to continue my policy and everytime, I declined.

This isn’t even about the money, it’s about the manipulation, nonchalance and disrespect towards funds that I left with Old Mutual. They have even gone as far as to blame Access Bank, from which I have received countless alerts over the past three weeks. Apparently, only Old Mutual has problems with sending me money.

Don’t bank with Old Mutual. If this was some major cash or if the policy owner had needed their money for something important like health, they would have withheld the money for no just cause.

On October 10, 2021, an attendant who spoke with me was flabbergasted that something that has been processed since October 4, 2021 remains unpaid. What’s interesting is that I put in my request on September 30, 2021. They promised that the money would be paid within five working days, yet they only processed the payment on October 4, 2021.