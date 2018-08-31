Beware of desperate politicians, Amosun warns corps members

news

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun has warned corps members against being used by desperate politicians during the 2019 general elections.

Amosun gave the warning on Thursday at the swearing-in of 2042 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members in Sagamu, Ogun.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Afolabi Afuape, the Ogun Commissioner for Youths and Sports, urged the corps members to serve with a desire to protect the country’s democracy.

Amosun, however, urged them to support candidates of their choice during the electioneering, where eligible.

He added that it was imperative for youths to have their say and be part of the process.

“With the recent signing into law of the “Not-too-young-to-run bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the youths now have higher stake in the electioneering process.

“Even though corps members may not necessarily be eligible to run for office in Ogun unless those who are indigenes of the state, they can support any candidate of their choice.

“If possible, they can transfer their voter’s card to Ogun State because it is important for them to have a say and be part of the process.

“However, let me also use this opportunity to enjoin you all to be vigilant, conscious and not to be willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians who are hell bent on attaining power by all means.

“I urge you to eschew violence and other divisive tendencies before, during and after the general elections,” Amosun said.

In her remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator in Ogun, Mrs Josephine Bakare, urged corps members to be security conscious anywhere they were posted.

She also advised parents not to relent in prayers for the safety of their wards and gave assurance that the interests of corps members remained the scheme’s utmost priority.

“They should be very security conscious. They should remember that they are the best security officers of themselves, so security starts from them.

“There is synergy between the NYSC, INEC and security agencies to ensure that the corps members are safe during the election and thereafter.

“Security operatives will be with them wherever they are so our parents should be calm, we are trying but God is in control,” Bakare said.

The NYSC official said that the 2,042 corps members deployed to Ogun comprised of 1,138 males and 904 females.