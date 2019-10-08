She made the call on Tuesday in Abuja during a workshop organised by the Nigeria Cancer Society (NCS) with the theme “Treatment For All.”

She said that if governors’ wives were involved in cancer fight, they would be able to influence their husbands on implementation of policies toward tackling the menace.

Akeredolu, also the Founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN); a non-profit organisation, noted that if governors’ wives were involved,

it would also open windows for proper budgetary allocation to cancer control intervention programmes in the 36 states of the federation.

On the workshop, the governor’s wife acknowledged the rebranding efforts of the Nigeria Cancer Society in driving the advocacy for cancer control in the country.

She said “I see the workshop as one key effort and right step toward addressing cancer burden in Nigeria.

“I wish that every cancer stakeholder in Nigeria is present here today.”

She, however, urged the NCS officials to work closely with the first ladies of the 36 states in federation toward achieving common goal.

Prof. Sani Malami, the President of NCS, said that the workshop would motivate Nigerians with interest in the fight against cancer to be more committed in the pursuit.

Malami said that the workshop would sensitise government on the need for serious efforts toward addressing cancer issues in the country.

He added that if success must be achieved in the fight against cancer in the country, there was need for strong collaboration between government and stakeholders at all levels.