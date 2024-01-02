Better Nigeria is in your interest – Sam Adeyemi tells poitical, business elites

In a recent interview with ChannelsTV, Pastor Adeyemi stated the imminent demand for accountability from Nigerian youths, highlighting their access to information as a catalyst for change in the nation's leadership dynamics.

“The elite class – those of us who belong to this class – need to begin to discuss among ourselves and honestly, we need to act with urgency,” Pastor Adeyemi stated.

“I need to plead with those of us in the elite class and I am talking about everyone who has been able to walk their way to the top and fairly comfortable and I am talking about people of the highest level in the political class at the National Assembly, the governors, state house assembly and so on. I am talking of those of us in the business sector and those who are heads of religious institutions."

According to Adeyemi, it is in the best interest of the elite class to contribute to the betterment of Nigeria now, as the younger generation, being more enlightened and informed, will not remain silent for long.

He predicted a future where leadership would become increasingly challenging as the youth demand accountability and effective governance.

Adeyemi underscored the importance of evaluating the nation's moral values, stating that it is a key factor in restoring Nigeria to its rightful place. He noted that every nation grows on certain values instilled in its citizens.