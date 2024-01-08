Betta Edu leaves villa after she was denied access to President Tinubu

When her suspension over ₦585 million palliative scandal was announced, Edu was reportedly within the president’s office complex, hoping to see the president, but she was denied access.

According to video footage by TVC, the embattled minister was ferried out of the villa in a black Toyota Hilux after security aides denied her access to the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ThePunch, her access card to the presidential villa was withdrawn.

An anonymous source, who spoke to the newspaper said the embattled minister has been trying to see the president since the suspension of the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, Halima Shehu on January 2, 2024.

The source said, “She was here (Villa) just before the statement was released. She has been trying to see the President since New Year day when he returned.

“The President is not happy about the whole thing. In fact, more may be coming because he will not tolerate anything like this.

“So, as soon as the statement came out, the cars that brought her were withdrawn immediately and they assigned two security men to see her out. Her tag was also collected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Edu was suspended following the widespread criticism that followed a leaked document in which she requested the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer ₦585m to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget.

Oniyelu currently serves as the Project Accountant, Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

The 37-year-old minister had earlier defended her action, saying it is legal in civil service to send such funds into the personal account of a project accountant.