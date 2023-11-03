ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

Bayo Wahab

Betta Edu says the FG is working rigorously to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Betta Edu, Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation [Daily Trust]
Betta Edu, Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Edu spelt out the process on Thursday, November 3, 2023, while fielding questions from State House reporters at the ongoing cabinet retreat at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to her, the payment of ₦25,000 to poor households via conditional cash transfer for three months is part of the plan to address poverty in the country.

Through the programme, Edu said 61 million households would be out of poverty, even though the cash transfer scheme was meant to address the economic shock the households suffered due to the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister explained that the process was being carried out rigorously, adding that the FG was making efforts to identify and verify the beneficiaries through their NINs and BVNs to ensure the right people get the money.

She maintained that the government did not want to “rush into paying people and then realise that they didn’t even exist.”

“So, we have a couple of things that have been listed out. First and foremost, as you know, there is an ongoing payment of 25,000 to poor households in Nigeria, and this is going to happen for three months, amounting to 75,000. ⁣⁣

“Now, this is an immediate cushioning of the economic shock that these households are experiencing. However, we’re taking our time going through the rigorous process. And the reason is simple; We want to be sure that the right people get the money, we identify them, they have their NINs, they have their BVNs and they paid. We don’t want to rush into paying people and then you realise that they don’t even exist.⁣⁣

“That’s why we went through the process of verification, and payments have started. Different states across the country can attest to this; individual poor households as well. And this we will make public so it’s not even secret. Public so that Nigerians can hold us accountable,” she said.⁣⁣

ADVERTISEMENT

Edu further said that President Bola Tinubu planned to create jobs for Nigerians through agriculture and social projects.

“This is 15 million households, which automatically amounts to about 61 million persons. Beyond this, the President is going to be creating jobs for millions of Nigerians through different methods. We’re providing zero-interest loans for markets, petty traders, market women, amongst other people,” she said.

⁣⁣“We’re also supporting poor farmers. We’re bringing on board the End Hunger Project, we’re equally bringing on board the Good Nigeria Project, and several other projects. And each of these projects has the targeted amount of persons who we want to reach through our social safety net projects. ⁣

Recall that in August, Edu said the FG was committed to lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty through her ministry.

She explained that the ministry would achieve the target through different interventions and initiatives aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers