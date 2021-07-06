RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai mourns as Army, Navy bury 2 officers killed during latest Kaduna school abduction

El-Rufai has promised financial assistance to the immediate families of the deceased.

Ordinary Seaman Bilal Mohammed of the Nigerian Navy [KDSG]
Two military men killed during a gun battle with kidnappers in Kaduna have been buried on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

More than 100 students were abducted when gunmen attacked Bethel Baptist School in Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday, July 5.

It had gone largely unreported in the media on Monday, but the Kaduna Government disclosed on Tuesday that both Private Salisu Rabiu of the Nigerian Army, and Ordinary Seaman Bilal Mohammed of the Navy were killed when the abduction happened.

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in a statement condoled with the families of the deceased, describing them as 'heroes'.

The 61-year-old said the lives of the two would not be lost in vain as 'the victory of evil men is only temporary, but their retribution permanent'.

Private Salisu Rabiu of the Nigerian Army [KDSG]
The governor also lamented that military troops don't deserve negative comments from the public, but should be commended for their patriotism and sacrifice.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, represented the governor at Mohammed's burial, and offered prayers for Rabiu before his corpse was transported to Daura, Katsina State for burial.

El-Rufai promised financial assistance to the immediate families of the deceased.

The governor had on Monday described the attack as an untold evil to humanity and the cause of education.

"Security agencies have assured the Kaduna State Government of vigorous search and rescue efforts to locate and secure the unspecified number of abducted students," an official statement read.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]
The abduction is the fifth that has happened in the state since March, excluding another attack that didn't lead to the abduction of hostages.

Many of those abducted in the past have already been freed after the kidnappers were paid ransom demands by the families of the hostages.

The eight students and two lecturers abducted from Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria almost a month ago are yet to regain their freedom.

Five of the students of Greenfield University kidnapped weeks ago were killed because of the uncooperative stance of the El-Rufai government.

The governor has insisted that he won't pay ransom demands to kidnappers as it would only enrich them to continue the trade.

He recently withdrew two of his young children from Kaduna Capital School, a public school, over threats by bandits to kidnap him.

Hundreds of students have similarly been kidnapped in Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, Edo, Benue, and Plateau since December.

