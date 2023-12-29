Benue's Governor Alia signs ₦225.7 billion 2024 budget into law

Performing the ceremony at the Old Banquet Hall in Makurdi, Alia said the budget was made up of ₦110.4 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 48.9%, and ₦115.2 billion capital expenditure, representing 51.1 %.

He said the budget, christened Budget of Infrastructure Development, Job Creation, and Poverty Alleviation, had a deficit of ₦30 billion representing 15.3%.

The governor said the budget marked a significant journey toward progress in the state, saying it was a strategic development plan for a greater Benue that would be implemented in clear and unwavering commitment.

"It is a road map that will chart the course for the economy to flourish and enjoyment of life for the citizenry. We are determined to enhance accessibility for the citizen and it is a beacon of hope for job creation and for a resilient economy.

"We intend to stimulate the economy in small and medium businesses, virgin industry and create a conducive environment for economic growth, address poverty. It is a comprehensive approach to poverty by focusing on wellbeing of the people.