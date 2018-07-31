news

Youths in Benue state under the aegis of Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom (BYAFO) 2019 have warned former Governor, George Akume and others allegedly plotting to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom to desist.

The youths also said that the state does not need tension at this time, because of the lives that have been lost in recent times.

Eight out of 30 lawmakers in the Benue House of Assembly served the Governor with a notice of impeachment on Monday, July 30, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the youths also said that they are solidly behind the administration of Governor Samuel ortom.

The group’s statement reads: “We recall with sadness the Tiv political crisis of the 1960s- Nande Nande and Atemtyo and warn the political class not to take us back to those old days that our people were killed due to political uprising. We particularly, call on Senator Akume, a political leader and one of the ringleaders in the political imbroglio in the state not to take us back to those days.

“More than usual bloodshed has flown in the state due to killings by Fulani herdsmen and we cannot afford any more due to political violence. All we expect from the people of good will; the political class alike is to stand with Ortom in the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law, a necessary implement to ending killings by armed herdsmen in the state and Nigeria at large than stoking embers of political violence.”