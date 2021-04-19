RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Benue traditional rulers arrested in connection with murder of 11 soldiers

The government is also working on how to assist the families of the murdered soldiers.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, says weapons stolen from the soldiers have also been recovered [Guardian]

Two traditional rulers and two officials of Konshisha local government area of Benue State have been arrested in connection to the recent murder of 11 soldiers.

An officer and 10 soldiers on a routine operational task were ambushed and killed by bandits in Konshisha two weeks ago.

The attack led to a military crackdown on local communities that attracted public attention for alleged human rights abuse of local residents.

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, who had pleaded for a peaceful resolution, announced after a security meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021 that the government is cooperating with the authorities.

He said the Deputy Chairman of Konshisha LGA, Sam Kave; District Head of Iwarnyam, Chief Unaha Koko; Kindred Head of Mbator, Chief Emmanuel Achirgbenda; and the Councilor representing Mbagusa-Mbatser Ward, Tersugh Mela, have all been handed over to the Police.

Ortom said the suspects had useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the soldiers.

The governor also announced that eight AK-47 rifles stolen from the soldiers have already been recovered with the efforts of relevant stakeholders.

"The council commended the minister of defence and service chiefs for allowing the state government and its security council to wade into the matter and help recover the lost weapons instead of the military going to do so themselves," he said.

The governor also revealed that the government is working on how to assist the families of the murdered soldiers.

The deceased were buried at the military cemetery in Wurukum, Makurdi last Monday.

