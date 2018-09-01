Benue to demolish houses contravening laws

news

Mr Abraham Gbileeka, the General Manager of Benue Urban Development Board, says the board has marked no fewer than 300 buildings that contravene law for demolition in Makurdi.

He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi that most of the affected structures were built on water channels.

“It’s true that people are building on water channels and it is our responsibility as a board to stop them; the only action we have to sustain the right thing.

“Once we discover that you have not received a legitimate approval from the board and you have gone ahead to build, we serve you a notice which will lead to demolition.

“So, at the moment, we already have 300 houses marked for demolition in Makurdi alone,’’ he said.

The general manager also said that the structures marked for demolition were not only built on water canals, but lack government approval.

Gbilekaa said that areas that would be affected “are Nyiman extension, Achussa, Genabe, Owner Occupier, Wadata and High-level, Naka Road and some communities in North Bank.’’

He, however, explained that marking a house does not necessarily lead to demolition as houses were marked sometimes because they have no records with the board.

Gbilekaa warned the residents of the state against raising illegal structures that such buildings stand the risk of being demolished.

He also advised them to ensure that due process was followed when obtaining approval for their structures.