The Benue State Government on Tuesday acknowledged the receipt of 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi, said this at the end of the Executive Council Meeting in Makurdi.

Addingi said that the vaccination was completely voluntary.

She said, "The state government has received a total of 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for onward vaccination of Benue citizens."

Addingi said the state action committee on COVID-19 would meet to determine the modalities and when the vaccination would begin.

The commissioner said that the state Executive Council also approved the sum of N163.6 million as government's 10 per cent monthly contributory pension for its workers.

Addingi added that the council approved the sum of N77.4 million for the training of Special Constables in the state and another N34 million as their monthly stipends.