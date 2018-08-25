Benue NUJ loses chairman

news

The Benue State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has lost its newly elected chairman , Mr David Ukuma, barely two months after he assumed office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ukuma of Radio Benue, was inaugurated into office on July 3 after he defeated Mr Fidelis Otebe, also of Radio Benue.

The Vice-Chairman of the council, Mr Martins Kajo, confirmed the development in an interview with NAN early on Saturday.

“Yes we just lost David Ukuma to a brief illness at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital this morning. His body has been deposited at the mortuary, we are heading to his house to condole with his family.

On Aug. 12, members of the NUJ had joined Ukuma for a thanksgiving service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Genabe Welfare Quarters in Makurdi.

Ukuma had thanked God for showing him mercy and also prayed for the NUJ.

The late chairman, who had deep interest in sports, was noted for hard work and his passion to improve the welfare of journalists in Benue.

He was a senior reporter and producer and was also the immediate past chairman of the Radio Benue Chapel of the NUJ.