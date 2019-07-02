A member of the House of Representatives representing Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, Francis Ottah Agbo has distributed “high-yielding” and “vitamin-A fortified” to widows and farmers in his constituency.

The lawmak said the stems worth millions on Naira would help “empower” farmers at no cost with the aim of improving the rural economy of the areas.

According to Agbo, the move is also part of his “legislative connect” with his constituents.

“I made a promise to you during my campaign and now, I am back to fulfill my promise because if I say a thing, I must do it. I am in politics to serve my people,” Agbo announced after singing praises to God.

He urged the recipients to make good use of the stems.

The caretaker chairman of Ado local government, James Oche, while receiving the seeds on behalf of the people, lauded the effort of the legislator which he described as commendable.

"For us in Ado, this is a welcome development. We believe that within a short time Ado will become the cassava hub of Benue State," Oche said.

In her remark, Lucy Ogenyi, said the improved variety can be harvested after six months of cultivation.

Agbo had promised to donate his four-year salary as a lawmaker to orphans and widows in his constituency.