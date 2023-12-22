ADVERTISEMENT
Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aside the payments of the 7 months salary arrears and 4 months allowances, the workers also received 13th month salary.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

This is contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director (MD/CEO), Dr Raymond Asemakaha, on Friday in Makurdi. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Hyacinth Alia had upon assumption of office on May 29, ordered the freezing of all state accounts including that of the company, which resulted to the seven months salary arrears owed workers.

Asemakaha said that the company, aside the payments of the seven months salary arrears and four months allowances, the workers also received 13th month salary.

He commended Gov Alia for approving funds for the company to clear the backlog and urged the staff to brace up and deliver on the company’s mandate.

The managing director specifically thanked the Governor for believing in his leadership and the ability of the members of staff to transform the company into a global investment destination with ease of doing business.

Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

