Benue govt wants Police, DSS to investigate alleged rape of student by Store Officer

He said the petition was also sent to the Director, State Security Services (SSS), for the same purpose.

“There is an online publication in which the author indicated that there was a sexual assault on a female student by an employee of the college.

“The governor directed that I take up the matter with the security agencies for proper investigation.

“This is so because the culprit should be brought to justice as his action amounted to a threat on female children who are in schools.

“It does not speak well of our society and it doesn’t also speak well of the future of the girl child for an employee to assault female students.

“As such, the state government will not fold its arms and watch.

“In compliance with the governor’s directive, we have written letters to complain to the police and the SSS in the state to investigate the matter and establish the veracity of the report.