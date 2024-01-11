ADVERTISEMENT
Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia stated this at the end of the state executive council meeting in Makurdi.

Kula said that the bridges would be constructed in Wurukum and High-Level roundabout.

He said that the council also directed the Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development to work out modalities for the award of a contract for the construction of two overhead bridges.

Kula said that the council also approved the restructuring of seven state Ministries to make them function like their counterparts at the federal level.

He said the council also approved the establishment of the Benue Public Service Institute (BPSI) which would take care of the training and retraining of the state workers to improve their capabilities.

Kula said the council also approved the construction of one prominent rural road for each of the three Senatorial zones of the state.

He said that the council also thanked Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima for visiting the state.

