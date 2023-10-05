Benue Govt plans to demolish illegal structures in Makurdi

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Housing, Itiza Imojime stated this on Thursday when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of the Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting in Makurdi.

“The State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved the demolition of all illegal structures and those built on waterways in Makurdi,” he said.

Imojime said that the council approved that all structures that failed structural and integrity test should also be demolished. He said the decision was to ensure the protection of lives and property as well as to tackle perennial flooding in the state capital.

Imojime said that the council also encouraged youths in the state to submit their data for capturing at the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity. He said the object was to establish a database that could be used for effective planning and administration, especially on youths programmes in the state.