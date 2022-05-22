RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Benue governorship: Priest reacts to suspension by Catholic Church

Rev. Hyacinth Alia, a Catholic priest, and governorship aspirant on the platform of APC in Benue, on Sunday pledged to represent the Church well in his political and personal conduct.

Reverend Father, Hyacinth Alia
Alia was reacting to his suspension by the Vatican through a letter signed by Most. Rev. William Avenya, the Bishop of Gboko Diocese in Benue.

The aspirant was suspended to allow him pursue his political career, but will be welcomed back after.

Alia said that the directive of the Church was in line with the rules, and regulations guiding the conduct of clergymen and laity.

He pledged not to disappoint the Church, saying that his aim of going into politics was to bring positive change in governance and the lives of Benue people.

Alia described his suspension as a normal procedure to enable him to pursue his ambition.

“I will gladly return to continue ministration after repositioning the leadership quagmire in the state.

“I will be the arrowhead of positive political symbolism within the confines of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

Alia explained that there was nothing wrong in clergymen participating in active politics, as long as the aim was for the common good of the people.

He said that Benue required purposeful leadership to address the myriads of problems bedeviling it.

The governorship aspirant listed some of the problems to include absence of good leadership, underdevelopment, poverty, insecurity, and gradual loss of confidence in government.

According to Alia, it is necessary to also reposition the civil service, to function effectively as the engine room of government through which the challenges will be tackled.

He recalled that Rev. Fr Moses Adasu, who was elected as Benue governor in 1992 when the state needed a new direction for its development, was also suspended, but was recalled after his tenure.

