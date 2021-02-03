Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The 59-year-old announced at a media briefing on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 that the latest test returned a negative result, prompting his return to work.

He thanked everyone that offered him support and urged Benue residents to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ortom became the 12th Nigerian governor to test positive for the highly infectious when he announced his diagnosis last week.

Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, Abia's Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Ondo's Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Delta's Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Ebonyi's Governor Dave Umahi, Ekiti's Governor Kayode Fayemi, Lagos' Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Niger's Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, and Plateau's Governor Simon Lalong have all tested positive in the past and recovered.

Since Nigeria's first COVID-19 case was detected last February, over 133,000 cases have been recorded across the country, with over 1,600 killed.

The country currently has over 24,000 active cases with over 100,000 recovering from infection.