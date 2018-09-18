Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Benue assembly approves N3.5bn loan request by Ortom

Ortom Benue assembly approves N3.5bn loan request by Governor

The house approved the loan on Tuesday at plenary after reading a letter written to them by the governor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov Samuel Ortom is using fake university certificate - George Akume play Benue assembly approves N3.5bn loan request by Ortom (Punch)

Benue House of Assembly has approved the sum of N3.5 billion loan request by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

The house approved the loan on Tuesday at plenary after reading a letter written to them by the governor.

In the letter, Ortom had asked the assembly to approve the loan to be taken from the United Bank for Africa (UBA) for electrification and road construction across the state.

Moving a motion for the approval, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Egli Ahubi (PDP/Otukpo/Akpa) lamented the deplorable state of the states roads which he described as death traps.

Ahubi, therefore, urged his colleagues to agree to the speedy approval of the contracts funds.

He, however, appealed to the state government to judiciously use the money and not misappropriate it.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alhaji Sule Audu (PDP/Agatu) seconded the motion, saying that the loan should be approved for the benefit of Benue people.

Contributing, the Majority Leader, Mr Avine Agbum (PDP/Makurdi North) said that most of the projects which the loan would be used for were captured in the budget so there was no need delaying the approval.

Ruling, the Speaker, Mr Titus Uba, said that the house approved the loan request from UBA to facilitate the projects.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of...bullet

Related Articles

Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality syndrome – Ex-President
Samuel Ortom Governor appoints Benue’s first female Head Of Service
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor picks PDP’s nomination form
In Benue PDP loses 2 governorship aspirants to APC
Samuel Ortom I am ready to die for the people of Benue - Governor
Ortom I will rather lose than win through violence – Governor
Ortom Benue Gov is using fake university certificate - Akume
In Benue State Assembly defies the court by suspending 3 APC council chairmen
Gemade Senator who recently dumped APC for PDP dumps PDP for SDP
Buhari President says defection of Saraki, others won't affect APC in 2019

Local

Sallah holiday travellers crushed to death in road crash
Accident Prevention NGO tasks motorists on safe driving during 'Ember' months
Independence Day Celebration Federal Government assures of maximum security
Babachir Lawal says it's a blessing Buhari sacked him
Babachir Lawal Ex-SGF says it's a blessing Buhari sacked him over corruption scandal
Saraki demands Sharibu's release, condemns killing aid worker
Saraki Senate President demands Leah Sharibu's release, condemns killing of aid worker, Saifura Ahmed