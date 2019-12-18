The Senator representing Imo North, Benjamin Uwajumogu is dead.

According to TheCable, the late lawmaker slumped and was taken to a private hospital in Abuja where he was confirmed dead on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Uwajumogu was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

An associate of the late senator , who spoke to TheCable said the lawmaker appeared healthy, when he contributed to debates in the senate on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

“I was with him yesterday in his office. I was with him till 4pm yesterday. It is sad.”

Until his death, Uwajumogu was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on employment, labour and productivity.