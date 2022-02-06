RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ben Murray-Bruce talks tough on money rituals

Babafemi Busari

The former Senator has taken to social media to condemn the recent scourge of the practice

Ben Murray-Bruce
Ben Murray-Bruce

The former Senator representing the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce has addressed the recent spate of money rituals incidents being witnessed in the country.

The Senator took to the social media platform, Twitter to address the issue, as he spoke tough on the dearth of societal values that has led to young people being desperate to acquire wealth quickly through diabolical means.

This has led to many recent occurrences of ritual killings.

Some of his tweets on the issue read, “What has suddenly gone wrong with young people who now believe that rituals involving human blood will make them rich?

“So many Nigerians go missing daily and while some are never found, some are found dead with body parts missing.

“We must work to stop this trend. We must return to our traditional family values where charity begins at home. The family remains where the teaching of ethics begins. This is where moral instructions are embedded in children. This is where discipline and good morals are instilled in children regardless of their religion.”

Murray-Bruce also enjoined the government to provide more employment and increase investment in tech to keep young people occupied and more invested in productive ventures to take their attention away from such heinous acts.

Babafemi Busari

