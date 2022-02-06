Ben Murray-Bruce talks tough on money rituals

The Senator took to the social media platform, Twitter to address the issue, as he spoke tough on the dearth of societal values that has led to young people being desperate to acquire wealth quickly through diabolical means.

This has led to many recent occurrences of ritual killings.

Some of his tweets on the issue read, “What has suddenly gone wrong with young people who now believe that rituals involving human blood will make them rich?

“So many Nigerians go missing daily and while some are never found, some are found dead with body parts missing.

“We must work to stop this trend. We must return to our traditional family values where charity begins at home. The family remains where the teaching of ethics begins. This is where moral instructions are embedded in children. This is where discipline and good morals are instilled in children regardless of their religion.”