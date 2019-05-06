Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (Bayelsa East - PDP) has slammed Nigerian senators for living in the past and making Nigeria the laughing stock of the world.

Last month, the lawmaker was forced to withdraw a bill seeking to phase out petrol vehicles and mandate the use of electric vehicles by 2035 due to overwhelming opposition from other lawmakers.

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin which he posted on his Twitter account (@benmurraybruce) on Monday, May 6, 2019, Murray-Bruce slammed his fellow lawmakers for being too short-sighted to see the benefits of bill.

He said Nigeria will become the world's dumping ground for petrol vehicles because the Senate is moving in the opposite direction of the world.

He said, "Nigeria is really the laughing stock of the world because of my colleagues who cannot function in the 21st century.

"An electric car is very efficient. Towards your driving, it tells you how many miles you have left. Full charge, about a hundred miles. You see how simple it is? But my colleagues in the Senate, who are in the stone age, don't understand this.

"Our politicians are moving in the opposite direction. Whether they like it or not, the world will move towards electric cars. That is the way of the future.

"Combusting engine cars are inefficient, they kill people. Today, nobody in his right mind will build a factory to make combusting engine cars.

"We will end up being the dumping ground of the world because the world is moving in one direction, the Nigerian Senate is moving in the opposite direction.

"You replace your petrol station with solar powered charging stations. Any time you wanted to charge your car, you go to the gas station, and you super charge 30 minutes, you get a hundred miles of charge. How many people drive a hundred miles, 150 kilometers a day?

"Nigeria spends over a trillion naira every year subsidizing petrol. If they listen to me, they will be conscious what we have and what we can benefit from this technology.

"If they don't, they will be left behind and Nigeria will be a third world country forever. So they have a choice. Either way, I win, they lose."

While opposing the electric car bill in April, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (‎Enugu West - PDP), said it would negatively affect Nigeria's economy as an oil-producing country.

"We cannot sit here as a parliament and do a legislation to encourage something that will kill our own business as a nation," he said.

Murray-Bruce will not return to the upper legislative chamber when the ninth Senate resumes in June as he didn't seek re-election due to a zoning arrangement in his People's Democratic Party (PDP). The election for the Bayelsa East senatorial district was won by Degi Biobaraku Wangagra of the All Progressives Congress (APC).