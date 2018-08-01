Pulse.ng logo
Ben Bruce welcomes Sokoto Governor to PDP

Governor Tambuwal, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, announced his departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

  Published: 2018-08-01
Senator Ben Bruce has welcomed the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). play

Senator Ben Bruce has welcomed the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senator, in a post on Twitter, said ”Welcome home to the @OfficialPDPNig, my good friend @AWTambuwal.

” Finally, the deck is taking shape and together, we will return power to the #Nigerian people come 2019.”

ALSO READ: Sokoto Governor officially dumps APC for PDP

Tambuwal, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, announced his departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, 18 out of the 30 members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly have dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

