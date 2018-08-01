Ben Bruce welcomes Sokoto Governor to PDP

news

Senator Ben Bruce has welcomed the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senator, in a post on Twitter, said ”Welcome home to the @OfficialPDPNig, my good friend @AWTambuwal.

” Finally, the deck is taking shape and together, we will return power to the #Nigerian people come 2019.”

Tambuwal, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, announced his departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC).