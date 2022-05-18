Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger

“You were selected after a thorough diligence report on each of you.

“Our decision to make you part of this cabinet today is based on the recommendations we have received about you,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the new commissioners would add value to the cabinet in its remaining few months in office.

The governor urged them to exercise their duties effectively, saying that they were being sworn in at a critical period when government activities were winding up.

“At the same time there are challenges, meaning that you have no time to make a difference,” he said.

Bello enjoined them to take advantage of the opportunities to serve the state well.

The new commissioners included Abraham Umar, Habila Galadima, Usman Tinau, Kabiru Abbas, Yusuf Gunu, Sani Lafiya and Emmanuel Musa.