The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mrs. Ahile and her husband were involved in a road accident along Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia highway in Nassarawa State. The critically injured woman died on Friday.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, quoted Bello as describing the news of Ahile’s death as “a rude shock”.

Bello said that Ahile”s demise a great loss not only to her family and the state, but Nigeria as a whole, given her invaluable contributions to the nation.

“Mrs. Ahile was a quintessential and astute public servant, who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and her fatherland,” the governor was further quoted as saying.