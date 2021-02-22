Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has called on the National Assembly and the Federal Government to recruit more security personnel to address the shortage of manpower.

The governor made the call when members of the National Assembly representing the state visited him to commiserate with the government over the recent abduction of students and teachers of Government Science College, Kagara.

He expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the state in particular and the country in general.

He noted that the security agencies had been overstretched with insufficient surveillance equipment to manage security challenges.

"We have been making all efforts to ensure insecurity is curtailed but it’s being extremely difficult mostly because of manpower shortage and lack of equipment.

"The strength of the Police force in Niger State is just about four thousand. It used to be 14,000 for the state alone.

"So, you can see the police is overstretched and I believe it is the same with the military," he said.

Bello called for a collective effort between the national assembly members and the state government to make the Federal Government expedite action towards the recruitment of more security agents.

"So, I hope the national assembly will support the Federal Government when it comes to statutory budgetary provision that will provide for the equipment," he said.

According to the governor, the visit would further strengthen the good relationship and unity between the state government and members of the national assembly.

He said government was working tirelessly towards securing the release of students of Government Science College Kagara.

Earlier, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, representing Niger North, expressed worries over the security challenges in the state, in the past few days, describing it as shocking.

He said the visit was to identify with the government and people of the state.

Abdullahi said the current situation calls for a solemn reflection, adding that it was a great shock to the entire people of the state and the country at large.

"The incident, in the last few weeks, no doubt shocked the foundation of the state and the period calls for prayers.

"It also calls for a very strong introspection so we can actually identify the problems and find lasting solutions to them," he said.