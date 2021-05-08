Become a Doctor in the US or UK .

Guest speakers from SGU and WFC will cover academics, admissions, and scholarship. The session will include a live Q&A.

Graduates of the 1.5-year Westerfield College program will have the opportunity to begin their medical education with SGU in Grenada, the United Kingdom, or India. The three paths feature the same curriculum and provide a strong foundation for SGU’s future physicians.

The last two years have the option of doing clinical rotations either in the US or the UK. St. George’s University is truly an international institution and has contributed over 18,000 physicians to the global physician workforce, with students, graduates, and faculty from over 150 countries. They have practiced in every state in the US, as well as in more than 50 countries.

St. George’s University has been providing the world with highly trained doctors for more than 40 years. Founded as an independent School of Medicine in 1976, SGU pioneered the concept of international medical education. No other medical school in the world provides more new doctors to the US healthcare system.*

Students attending SGU enjoy the benefits of a thriving multicultural environment on the True Blue campus, Grenada, offering all the amenities and technologically advanced facilities of a world-class institution.

‘Westerfield College is set up as both a place for the building of very high academic achievement as well as a loving environment which allows the full development of innate abilities & creative talents. Our deliberate youthful & supportive environment is ideal for the all-round development of every student who walks through our door.’

– Michael Dosunmu (Managing Director, Westerfield College)

*Data as of September 2020.