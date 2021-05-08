RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Become a Doctor in the US or UK

Authors:

Pulse Mix

St. George’s University is truly an international institution and has contributed over 18,000 physicians to the global physician workforce.

Become a Doctor in the US or UK .
Become a Doctor in the US or UK . Pulse Nigeria

Join St. George’s University School of Medicine (SGU) and Westerfield College (WFC) during a virtual launch event on the 15th of May, 2021 to launch the 1.5-year program that prepares students for a future in medicine with entry into SGU’s 5-year MD program.

Recommended articles

Guest speakers from SGU and WFC will cover academics, admissions, and scholarship. The session will include a live Q&A.

Graduates of the 1.5-year Westerfield College program will have the opportunity to begin their medical education with SGU in Grenada, the United Kingdom, or India. The three paths feature the same curriculum and provide a strong foundation for SGU’s future physicians.

The last two years have the option of doing clinical rotations either in the US or the UK. St. George’s University is truly an international institution and has contributed over 18,000 physicians to the global physician workforce, with students, graduates, and faculty from over 150 countries. They have practiced in every state in the US, as well as in more than 50 countries.

Become a Doctor in the US or UK.
Become a Doctor in the US or UK. Pulse Nigeria

St. George’s University has been providing the world with highly trained doctors for more than 40 years. Founded as an independent School of Medicine in 1976, SGU pioneered the concept of international medical education. No other medical school in the world provides more new doctors to the US healthcare system.*

Students attending SGU enjoy the benefits of a thriving multicultural environment on the True Blue campus, Grenada, offering all the amenities and technologically advanced facilities of a world-class institution.

‘Westerfield College is set up as both a place for the building of very high academic achievement as well as a loving environment which allows the full development of innate abilities & creative talents. Our deliberate youthful & supportive environment is ideal for the all-round development of every student who walks through our door.’

– Michael Dosunmu (Managing Director, Westerfield College)

Register to attend here.

*Data as of September 2020.

This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 things to do after sex

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

President Buhari suspends Hadiza Usman as NPA boss over corruption allegations

'You're a fool' - rapper Vector tells those accusing him of mocking Dare Adeboye's death with his tweet

Woman catches cheating lover using serial number on his condom pack

I found myself in stranger's home after he asked for direction; I regained sanity on my way home – Lady

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

Your style coaching couldn’t save your marriage - Delay punches Ms Nancy (WATCH)