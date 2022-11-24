RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Be role model to younger generations – Buhari tells corporate leaders

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged corporate leaders to continue to demonstrate good leadership qualities and strive to act as good role models to the younger generations.

Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]
This is contained in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Buhari was represented by the AGF, Malam Abubakar Malami, SAN

The president called on leaders to keep on encouraging younger generations on innovation, capacity building and technological advancement.

He reiterated the commitment of the administration to fight corruption and ensure public discipline, while promoting good business environment through transparency in procurement and implementing policies that ensure the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“If Nigeria is to come out of its economic challenges, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the policies of the government are implemented in the overall interest of the nation,” he said.

He said it was on this regard that the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2025 was developed by the government to unlock the country’s potentials in all sectors of the economy for a sustainable, holistic and inclusive national development.

The Plan, he said was developed by the different facet of the Private Sector, Sub-national Government, Civil Society Organization (CSO) and facilitated by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He maintained that one of the major objectives of the NDP was to develop strong and sustainable governance structures, efficient institutions that promote citizen protection, ensure accountability, and drive productivity for sustained growth.

Buhari noted that critical factors in this regard should include the equitable and efficient service delivery of public institutions.

He said in order to achieve the objectives of the NDP, the private sector has been identified as major drivers of the economy, while the public sector develops the required institutional frameworks and enabling environment.

“It is, therefore, pertinent for both private and public sector to continue to collaborate in the overall interest of the nation.

”The Government will always be available to provide necessary support and assistance where required, in order to ensure that the Institute achieves its mandate”.

He commended the institute for what he called meaningful contributions and selfless service of the Institute.

