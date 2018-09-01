Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel

Sadiq Abubakar Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel

Kaita gave the directive while addressing officers, airmen and airwomen at the end of the compulsory 10-kilometre 3rd Quarterly Route March for all NAF personnel in Enugu on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar play

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

(Twitter)

AVM Saddiq Kaita, the Air Officer Commanding, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Ground Training, Enugu, has directed NAF personnel to display exemplary discipline and professionalism at all times.

Kaita gave the directive while addressing officers, airmen and airwomen at the end of the compulsory 10-kilometre 3rd Quarterly Route March for all NAF personnel in Enugu on Saturday.

Represented by the Chief of Staff of the Command, Air Commodore Noah Oyibo, he noted that all personnel of NAF should exhibit discipline and professional traits typical of NAF.

“You should at all times maintain the level of discipline and professionalism NAF is known for in your daily dealings both on duty and off duty.

“If anyone goes against the set standard, discipline and professional norms, surely there will be consequences for flouting the rules,’’ he warned.

He also urged them to maintain the cordial relationship between NAF and other sister security agencies as well as the public to win their trust and co-operation, directing them to be security conscious.

“As we approach the last quarter of the year, we must be highly security conscious of our environment.

“There is a need for us to take the security of our assets, collective and individual security very serious,’’ he said.

He also assured the personnel of improved welfare as they put their best in the service of the nation.

“All NAF personnel in the command must be pro-active and report any matter or new development in time to his or her superiors for action to be taken promptly,’’ he said.

On the compulsory quarterly route march, Kaita said that the programme was initiated and supported by the Chief of Air Staff to ensure an organised physical fitness for officers, airmen and airwomen.

He also noted that the march would increase the mental alertness of the personnel and prepared them for combat deployment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAF personnel, during the 10-kilometre Quarterly Route March, covered substantial parts of Enugu-Onitsha expressway and Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senatorbullet
2 Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke...bullet
3 INEC Commission says Nigerians can register for PVC on weekendsbullet

Related Articles

Buhari Be ruthless in fighting bandits, President tells Military
In Lagos Air Force drill personnel, hold 10-km walk
In Makurdi TAC conducts route march to improve officers fitness
Gusau Attacks NAF deploys Combat Helicopter
AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno
Boko Haram Airforce jets bomb terrorists in Borno
Buhari President inaugurates 2 Air Force combat helicopters
Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko Haram abduction?
Nigerian Airforce NAF deploys special forces to Zamfara

Local

In Plateau Slain prison boss buried amid tears
Niger State Governor-elect, Abubakar-Bello
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Police confirm 8 dead in flood in Niger
In Niger Flood claims 14 lives — official
NBA rejects Buhari’s national security over rule of law statement
Buhari NBA rejects President’s national security over rule of law statement