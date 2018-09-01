Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel

news

AVM Saddiq Kaita, the Air Officer Commanding, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Ground Training, Enugu, has directed NAF personnel to display exemplary discipline and professionalism at all times.

Kaita gave the directive while addressing officers, airmen and airwomen at the end of the compulsory 10-kilometre 3rd Quarterly Route March for all NAF personnel in Enugu on Saturday.

Represented by the Chief of Staff of the Command, Air Commodore Noah Oyibo, he noted that all personnel of NAF should exhibit discipline and professional traits typical of NAF.

“You should at all times maintain the level of discipline and professionalism NAF is known for in your daily dealings both on duty and off duty.

“If anyone goes against the set standard, discipline and professional norms, surely there will be consequences for flouting the rules,’’ he warned.

He also urged them to maintain the cordial relationship between NAF and other sister security agencies as well as the public to win their trust and co-operation, directing them to be security conscious.

“As we approach the last quarter of the year, we must be highly security conscious of our environment.

“There is a need for us to take the security of our assets, collective and individual security very serious,’’ he said.

He also assured the personnel of improved welfare as they put their best in the service of the nation.

“All NAF personnel in the command must be pro-active and report any matter or new development in time to his or her superiors for action to be taken promptly,’’ he said.

On the compulsory quarterly route march, Kaita said that the programme was initiated and supported by the Chief of Air Staff to ensure an organised physical fitness for officers, airmen and airwomen.

He also noted that the march would increase the mental alertness of the personnel and prepared them for combat deployment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAF personnel, during the 10-kilometre Quarterly Route March, covered substantial parts of Enugu-Onitsha expressway and Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.