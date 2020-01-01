Oluomo said this in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The speaker promised that 2020 would be known for quality governance tailored toward bringing dividends of democracy to people of the state, especially the masses.

He said that it was the collective resolve of the state legislators to give the executive arm the appropriate synergy it required in order to fast track developmental plans in Ogun.

He said that the ninth legislature under his leadership had resolved to work in unison toward ensuring that the electorate was not disappointed.

“Deliberately, we gave the 2020 Appropriation Bill an urgent attention and ensured its speedy passage into law, thereby continuing with the January to December fiscal year which we inherited.

“Mr governor has signed it into Law. The budget is now a legitimate document designed to put government on its toes, in a bid to bring the desired and much awaited development to the gateway state.

“Undoubtedly, the teeming youths of our state will have reasons to smile in this new year.

“This is because of the Sports Commission and Sports Trust Fund Laws that were passed on the last legislative day in the year 2019.

” These Bills too have gotten the assent of Mr governor. This means our youths will now have enough sporting activities to engage themselves, thereby bringing crimes to the barest minimum in our state.

“Similarly , the Public Private Partnership Law which was also passed by this ninth assembly will further open the state to genuine investors and investments which will further reduce unemployment in the state, ” he said.