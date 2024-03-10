ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Be patient, Tinubu has beautiful plans for us - Shettima tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has implored Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Vice President Kashim Shettima [NAN]
Vice President Kashim Shettima [NAN]

Shettima made the appeal on Saturday in Kafur, Katsina State at the inauguration of an empowerment scheme sponsored by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Massari.

Recommended articles

The Vice-President emphasised that leadership was about the show of empathy and support for the people.

He said the President has the interest of Nigerians at heart as well as beautiful plans to improve their living condition.

“The President is quite thrilled by the show of support and empathy by Hon Ibrahim Kabiru Masari.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leadership is all about showing empathy and support to the people.

“The President has the interest of the people of this our great nation at heart.

“I am here to reassure the people of Katsina and, by extension, the North West that there are very beautiful plans for the people,” he said.

Shettima added that the restoration of peace in areas where there were security challenges was of paramount importance to President Tinubu.

He commended Masari for extending the gesture to his people and called on well-meaning individuals to “emulate him (Masari) by showing love to the people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima, who acknowledged that God is the giver of power, expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) “shall continue to govern Katsina State because of the achievements of the current and previous administrations”.

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin commended Masari for bankrolling the empowerment scheme.

According to him, both chambers of the National Assembly were happy with what the presidential aide had done.

“He has done something unique and I call on other political appointees to emulate this gesture because times are hard and this is the right time to give such support to the people,” Jibrin said.

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe state, appreciated the donor for coming to the aid of his constituents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahaya urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the cash and items given to them.

“I also urge you to imbibe the habit of helping others in the future,” Gov. Yahaya said.

Similarly, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje who was represented by Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Dalori, lauded Masari for floating the empowerment scheme.

According to him, “the scheme is in line with the manifesto of the APC and aims to improve the lives of citizens”.

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina, who was represented by his Deputy, Farouk Jobe, advised the well-to-do in society to always support the needy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doing so will help alleviate poverty as well as boost our economy,” Radda said.

In his remarks, former governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State said over N306 million would be disbursed across 11 Local Government Areas of Katsina South Senatorial District where the philanthropist, Ibrahim Massari, hails from.

Items distributed to beneficiaries include sewing and welding machines, water pumps for irrigation farming, bags of fertiliser, motorcycles, cars and buses, among other items.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Labour Party supporters

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator