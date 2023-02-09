ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Be my partner in progress - Buhari tells newly elected NLC president

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Joe Ajaero on his emergence as the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House (Bayo Omoboriowo)
President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House (Bayo Omoboriowo)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“After many years of hard work and struggles, the selflessness with which Ajaero dedicated himself today paid off. His journey in the Labour movement has been a remarkable one, marked by many important milestones.

“This victory that emerged from a rancor-free congress is a mark of the strength of democracy in the nation’s labour movement.

“Today, as he rises to the highest position in the NLC, it is our hope and desire that he will use the position to write a new chapter of progress for all workers and the labour movement in the country and the continent in general."

The president also expressed the hope that Ajaero and his team would continue to be partners to the administration in fulfilling the aspirations of Nigerian people.

Buhari also congratulated Comrade Ayuba Wabba for a successful completion of his tenure as the head of Nigerian workers, wishing him the best in his future undertakings.

He wished the new executive body a successful tenure.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Needed for continuity: Umo Eno’s A.R.I.S.E. agenda

Needed for continuity: Umo Eno’s A.R.I.S.E. agenda

Cancer Day: Public awareness will increase survival rate – IHVN

Cancer Day: Public awareness will increase survival rate – IHVN

2023: INEC sensitises Kwara women on their roles

2023: INEC sensitises Kwara women on their roles

Police arrest woman extorting money for PVCs

Police arrest woman extorting money for PVCs

Funke Akindele’s mum died when most needed – Lagos PDP women leader

Funke Akindele’s mum died when most needed – Lagos PDP women leader

2023 Elections: Shun divisive tendencies, Lagos LP candidate urges Nigerians

2023 Elections: Shun divisive tendencies, Lagos LP candidate urges Nigerians

LASG, experts seek review of Surveyors Act

LASG, experts seek review of Surveyors Act

Kwara SDP Rep candidate seeks entrenchment of quality legislation

Kwara SDP Rep candidate seeks entrenchment of quality legislation

Kaduna pilgrims agency cautions officials against irresponsible acts

Kaduna pilgrims agency cautions officials against irresponsible acts

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis