Be my partner in progress - Buhari tells newly elected NLC president

“After many years of hard work and struggles, the selflessness with which Ajaero dedicated himself today paid off. His journey in the Labour movement has been a remarkable one, marked by many important milestones.

“This victory that emerged from a rancor-free congress is a mark of the strength of democracy in the nation’s labour movement.

“Today, as he rises to the highest position in the NLC, it is our hope and desire that he will use the position to write a new chapter of progress for all workers and the labour movement in the country and the continent in general."

The president also expressed the hope that Ajaero and his team would continue to be partners to the administration in fulfilling the aspirations of Nigerian people.

Buhari also congratulated Comrade Ayuba Wabba for a successful completion of his tenure as the head of Nigerian workers, wishing him the best in his future undertakings.