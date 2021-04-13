The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims fast throughout the 30 days of the holy month.

Buhari, in a message to mark the commencement of the month, prayed to Allah to “accept our sacrifices and increase the unity, solidarity, peace and prosperity of the nation”.

The message signed by Malam Garba Shehu, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

It quoted Buhari as urging Muslims in the country to exercise patience and tolerance, and reject voices that seek to divide the nation.

The president also urged citizens to show compassion to the poor and remember those that had been displaced by conflicts, in their charity and prayers throughput the fasting period.