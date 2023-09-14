ADVERTISEMENT
Be fair, accessible to all - Group urges new Lagos commissioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

Group's President urged them to actively address the concerns and needs of the people, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
The Amir (President), MSSN Lagos, Malam Kamoldeen Abiona, who made the appeal in a statement in Lagos, described Lagos State as a diverse and inclusive society.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, on Wednesday, sworn-in 37 commissioners and special advisers as cabinet members for his second term, at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja. Abiona, congratulating members of the cabinet, said it was expected of them to maintain a high level of transparency in actions and decisions.

“We look forward to witnessing your remarkable achievements and positive contributions to our great state in the pursuit of the noble enhancing governance, to benefit the masses.

“We implore you to uphold impartiality, accessibility, transparency and accountability in service of the state.

“Approach every issue with impartiality, and be free from partisanship, nepotism, tribalism, or religious discrimination, and be readily available to the common man and the less privileged,” he said.

Abiona urged the appointees to ensure that their offices are accessible to all. He asked them to actively seek to address the concerns and needs of the people, regardless of socioeconomic background.

“Public trust is paramount, openness, honesty are critical to building and sustaining that trust

“Recognise that the success of your tenure will be determined by the positive impact you make from the outset of your term.

“ it is imperative that every resident is treated equitably; be accountable for your actions and the outcomes of government policies and initiatives,” he said.

Abiona assured the state government of the Muslim group’s unwavering support. He promised collaboration with the commissioners in delivering quality service to the people of the state.

“We firmly believe that your dedication to these principles will lead to the continued growth and prosperity of Lagos State.

“Put in your best to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their background, enjoys the benefits of good governance.

“The appointment comes at a crucial juncture, as the state strives to build on the successes of the previous term and further align with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Vision.

“This is with the primary goal of enhancing governance for the benefit of the masses, particularly the less privileged.”

Abiona appealed to Lagos residents to support the appointees, describing them as ‘dedicated individuals who have taken up the mantle of responsibility to contribute to the continued growth and development of the state.

