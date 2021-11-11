RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Be cautious of fake news on 'hike' in petrol pump price — Agency

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has warned Nigerians against spreading a fake news that the federal government is planning to increase the price of petroleum products.

Be cautious of fake news on 'hike' in petrol pump price — Agency.
Be cautious of fake news on 'hike' in petrol pump price — Agency.

Alhaji Yusuf Shehu, the Controller, Gusau NMDPRA Field Office, spoke on Wednesday at the routine surveillance on filling stations in Gusau.

Recommended articles

”As we are all aware, a week ago there was serious queues in filling stations here in Gusau.

“That is why we came out on this operation to go round and check the filling stations.

“Usually, we got daily records of all the products supplied to the stations from the depot.

“One of our responsibilities is to go round and make sure that the product reached the destinations across the state”, Shehu said.

He said that about 90 per cent of the products supplied to filling stations from the depot had actually been delivered to filling stations.

“As you can see, the queues have reduced now and most of the stations visited have the product.

“We only noticed panic buying by the public because of the spread of fake news that have been circulating that the federal government is going to increase the pump price of the petrol”, he explained.

The controller called on the public to shun fake news as it has negative effect to the development of the society.

He appealed to marketers in the state to continue to comply with the federal government’s regulations on supply and sale of the commodity.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South Africa's last apartheid president de Klerk is dead

South Africa's last apartheid president de Klerk is dead

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Lai Mohammed says Twitter has met 10 out of 12 conditions

Lai Mohammed says Twitter has met 10 out of 12 conditions

10 arrested for alleged diversion of school bags donated by UNICEF in Adamawa

10 arrested for alleged diversion of school bags donated by UNICEF in Adamawa

Be cautious of fake news on 'hike' in petrol pump price — Agency

Be cautious of fake news on 'hike' in petrol pump price — Agency

FG plans mandatory training for labour leaders to curb incessant strikes

FG plans mandatory training for labour leaders to curb incessant strikes

NDLEA wants to run drug test on intending couples in Jigawa

NDLEA wants to run drug test on intending couples in Jigawa

PDP candidate Ozigbo scores INEC low but wishes Soludo 'well'

PDP candidate Ozigbo scores INEC low but wishes Soludo 'well'

Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45

Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45

Trending

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with skit makers at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)