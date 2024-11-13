ADVERTISEMENT
BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecution counsel also called three bankers, who gave their testimonies in the alleged money laundering charge.

Willie Obiano, the immediate-past governor of Anambra State is in court over alleged financial fraud. [Punch]
Ayuba told Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday while being led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, Slyvanus Tahir, SAN.

Ayuba, who was the 5th prosecution witness (PW-5), said the ₦416 million which was received in tranches, was given back as 1.137 million US dollars equivalent.

“I am a trader. I trade in forex exchange. I trade in USDs, Euros and pounce sterling.

“I do source for customers and I do exchange and collect commission,” he said.

The PW-5 said he used two companies; Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd for his business. He said he was invited by the EFCC, through its Investigation Department, in 2023 and was questioned about Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd’s account domiciled in one of the commercial banks.

When the senior lawyer asked him how much he received during the period, the witness said: “Between April 2017 to December 2017, the total money I received at that period was 416 million in naira.

“And I gave a dollar equivalent as 1, 137, 000.00 US dollars,” he added.

Ayuba said besides this transaction, he did not do any other business with the Anambra government under Gov. Obiano. Obiano’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, during cross-examination, asked the PW-5 if he had ever had any dealing with the ex-governor directly, Ayuba said: “I did not deal directly with the defendant.”

After the four witnesses testified and were cross-examined by Ikpeazu, Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until February 24, February 25 and February 26, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

