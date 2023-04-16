The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Baze University matriculates 1,224 new students

Bayo Wahab

The Vice Chancellor of the university urged the students to develop consciousness to be innovative and become critical thinkers.

Baze University matriculates 1,224 new students. (BAZE)
Baze University matriculates 1,224 new students. (BAZE)

Recommended articles

The ceremony marked their formal admission into the university for their respective academic journey.

In his remarks during the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, congratulated the new students.

While reminding them of the essence of their admission into the University, Mr Mamman said, “Your choice is well informed and on the University’s part, it is our solemn duty to ensure a suitable environment for you to learn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This involves having the right caliber mix of staff, as well as facilities and services especially in this era of IT to facilitate and modernise your learning.”

The VC further urged the students to develop consciousness to be innovative and become critical thinkers, so as to contribute to the progress of humanity.

He also reminded the students that Baze University has zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline, including examination malpractices, drug abuse, physical and verbal fights, stressing that anyone found wanting in such characters would be sanctioned accordingly.

He also made reference to the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of all students in the school, asking the new students to get acquainted with the regulations contained in the student’s handbook and strictly abide by them to avoid unnecessary sanctions.

Prof. Mamman, therefore, promised that as the Vice-Chancellor, he would ensure that the students have a memorable stay in the University.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “it is our expectation that in a few years’ time it will be to proudly witness and usher you through your graduation and convocation ceremony”.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed Ph.D, challenged the students to focus on their academic journey and be credible ambassadors of their homes and the University.

He said, “As you begin this new phase of your life, I urge you to be focused, disciplined, and diligent in your studies.

“Remember, success does not come on a platter of gold; it requires hard work, determination, and perseverance. I encourage you to take advantage of all the resources available to you and make the most of your time here.”

At the end of the ceremony, the Registrar, Dr Mani Ibrahim, facilitated the oath session, inviting the respective students to rise for the purpose of matriculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the newly inducted student, Stephanie Asema, said she was very happy to be in Baze, adding that she was impressed by the multi-cultural background of the various students and the conducive environment on campus.

Another student, Mark Tehila, commended the school for the numerous social activities it offers, saying: “it is fun to be here”.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests Lekki businessman over illicit cargo from US

NDLEA arrests Lekki businessman over illicit cargo from US

Baze University matriculates 1,224 new students

Baze University matriculates 1,224 new students

BREAKING: Dino Melaye wins PDP governorship primary in Kogi

BREAKING: Dino Melaye wins PDP governorship primary in Kogi

NPC to spend ₦2,800 to count each Nigerian for 2023 census

NPC to spend ₦2,800 to count each Nigerian for 2023 census

20 families of deceased policemen receive N29m in Jigawa

20 families of deceased policemen receive N29m in Jigawa

Nigerian Navy sustains surveillance in Gulf of Guinea

Nigerian Navy sustains surveillance in Gulf of Guinea

APGA candidate wins House of Reps seat in Ebonyi

APGA candidate wins House of Reps seat in Ebonyi

APC’s Idris wins Kebbi Governorship election

APC’s Idris wins Kebbi Governorship election

APC, PDP outdo each other in supplementary elections in Bayelsa

APC, PDP outdo each other in supplementary elections in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Dillian Whyte reacts to Joe Joyce’s 6th-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang

Dillian Whyte reacts to Joe Joyce’s 6th-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang

Achraf Hakimi makes first public appearance amid rumours about his wealth transfer

Achraf Hakimi makes first public appearance amid rumours about his wealth transfer

Monte Carlo 2023: Rublev topples Rune to win his biggest career title

Monte Carlo 2023: Rublev topples Rune to win his biggest career title

West Ham deny Arsenal three points to hand City huge incentive in title race

West Ham deny Arsenal three points to hand City huge incentive in title race

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Erling Haaland magic equals Salah Premier League record

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

Fox outshines Curry as Kings shock Warriors to take Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert