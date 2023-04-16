Baze University matriculates 1,224 new students

The ceremony marked their formal admission into the university for their respective academic journey.

In his remarks during the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, congratulated the new students.

While reminding them of the essence of their admission into the University, Mr Mamman said, “Your choice is well informed and on the University’s part, it is our solemn duty to ensure a suitable environment for you to learn.

“This involves having the right caliber mix of staff, as well as facilities and services especially in this era of IT to facilitate and modernise your learning.”

The VC further urged the students to develop consciousness to be innovative and become critical thinkers, so as to contribute to the progress of humanity.

He also reminded the students that Baze University has zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline, including examination malpractices, drug abuse, physical and verbal fights, stressing that anyone found wanting in such characters would be sanctioned accordingly.

He also made reference to the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of all students in the school, asking the new students to get acquainted with the regulations contained in the student’s handbook and strictly abide by them to avoid unnecessary sanctions.

Prof. Mamman, therefore, promised that as the Vice-Chancellor, he would ensure that the students have a memorable stay in the University.

He said, “it is our expectation that in a few years’ time it will be to proudly witness and usher you through your graduation and convocation ceremony”.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed Ph.D, challenged the students to focus on their academic journey and be credible ambassadors of their homes and the University.

He said, “As you begin this new phase of your life, I urge you to be focused, disciplined, and diligent in your studies.

“Remember, success does not come on a platter of gold; it requires hard work, determination, and perseverance. I encourage you to take advantage of all the resources available to you and make the most of your time here.”

At the end of the ceremony, the Registrar, Dr Mani Ibrahim, facilitated the oath session, inviting the respective students to rise for the purpose of matriculation.

One of the newly inducted student, Stephanie Asema, said she was very happy to be in Baze, adding that she was impressed by the multi-cultural background of the various students and the conducive environment on campus.