Vice-chancellor, Bayero University dismisses allegation of 20 fake professors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice-chancellor described the allegations as malicious and dangerous.

Prof. Sagir Abbas, Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano [Bayero University]
Prof. Sagir Abbas, Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano [Bayero University]

In a release he issued on Tuesday, the vice-chancellor described the allegations as malicious and dangerous.

The management of Bayero University, Kano, has noticed the circulation of a fake publication on social media on the discovery of some 100 fake professors working in Nigerian universities.

“Without hesitation, we wish to state that the alleged publication was malicious, doctored, fallacious, and capable of denting Bayero University’s hard earned reputation,” he said.

Sagir noted that the publication claimed that 20 of the fake professors were discovered in BUK.

“We emphatically deny the existence of such in our highly-reputable institution of learning.

“This can be attested to by the recent global rankings released by internationally-reputable universities’ assessors.

“Equally, it should be noted that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had denied the existence of any fake professors in our universities.

“Therefore, the management of Bayero University, Kano, wishes to assure members of the general public that the said 20 fake professors are not staff of the university, as they only exist in the figment of the imagination of the authors of the fake news.

“We call on people to disregard the said publication.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Bayero University, Kano, places high premium on quality and standards in all its activities, a policy which has contributed to aattainment of feats and recognitions.

“Recently, BUK ranked the fifth best university in Nigeria in terms of research, training and quality of academic programmes, and second best in Nigeria in terms of international outlook, by the United Kingdom-based Times Higher Education.

“In addition, the university was adjudged third best value university for international students, by another international educational database assessor, Study Abroad Aide, based in South Korea.

Vice-chancellor, Bayero University dismisses allegation of 20 fake professors

