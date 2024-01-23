ADVERTISEMENT
Bayero University debunks fake kidnapping report, assures community of safety

News Agency Of Nigeria

The school official noted that the university has never come under such threat and those circulating the report were heartless and irresponsible.

Bayero University, Kano
Bayero University, Kano

A statement in Kano on Wednesday by Deputy Registrar, of Public Affairs, Lamara Garba, said the university has never come under such threat, adding that those circulating the report were heartless and irresponsible.

The attention of the management of Bayero University, Kano has been drawn to a fake alarm on kidnapping on the campus.

“We wish to state unequivocally that, there has never been a case of kidnapping in any of the campuses of the university whatsoever.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the university has for a very long time taken all the necessary steps and measures to ensure the safety of staff and students.

“We are particularly disturbed that some heartless individuals will fabricate fake news knowing that it will cause panic not only within the university, but within the Kano environment and beyond,” Lamara added.

He appealed to the general public to disregard the fake report, assuring that “Bayero University is safe and secure.”

