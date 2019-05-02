Dickson gave the assurance during the 2019 Worker’s Day Celebration at the Peace Park on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

He urged civil servants in the state to exercise patience while the state government awaits the modalities from the National Income and Wages Commission for the modalities affecting all cardres of workers.

He said: “I have been a believer of the N30,000 new minimum wage for long, I believe in it. The Government of Bayelsa State has announced over and over that we are not against the new minimum wage in principle.

“Right now, we are waiting for the National Income and Wages Commission to work out the details to send to every state. We are in support of the new minimum wage, we will pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

“There is no way we can pay when we have not seen the modalities worked out affecting every cardre. That is what we will do in that matter,” the governor said.

He further announced that the state would begin massive recruitment of teachers because of shortage of staff in the profession.

Earlier, in a joint address, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), John Ndiomu, commended Dickson for declining assent to the state House of Assembly Life Pensions Bill for Legistlators.

“I also commend the state government for lifting the embargo and directive for the implementation of promotion and annual increment with effect from May 1.

“We urge the state government to pay the promotion arrears from 2015 till date and ensure timely implemention of the new minimum wage,” the NLC boss said.