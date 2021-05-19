Bayelsa traditional ruler flees for safety as protests by community turns ugly

The aggrieved community members, who had blocked access to the oil firm’s offices, shunned the appeal by the traditional ruler and became restive and hauled missiles at him, as he was immediately whisked off the scene to avert further violence.

Mr Edward Edison, Youth President of Twon Brass told NAN that the timely intervention of the youths and armed security personnel deployed to the oil firm had doused the situation, though a 24-year old was shot in the process.

He explained that King Diete-Spiff had to leave the community in a hurry to avert escalation of the situation as the residents vowed to remain in the premises of Agip until power was restored.

The protests had since disrupted activities at the oil firm’s office premises located on Brass Island, near the Atlantic coastline, as community members, comprising women, youths and elders had, since May 14, occupied and blocked access to Agip’s operational office demanding immediate restoration of power.

Chief Benjamin Obuala, Chairman, Twon Brass Community Development Committee (CDC) said the protesters would, however, continue to remain peaceful in ventilating their grievances over the power outage which had persisted for over two months.