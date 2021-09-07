Bayelsa Police repel attack by gunmen, launch manhunt for kidnappers

“On Sept. 5, Operatives of Operation Doo Akpor, at Okarki Junction came under heavy fire by gunmen.

“The gallant operatives engaged the hoodlums in a shootout and repelled them from attacking the tipping point,’’ he said.

Butwait stated that unfortunately a Police Sergeant and an Operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, sustained fatal gunshots wounds, which led to their death.

In a separate incident, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the residence of one Chief Gbalipre Turner, on Sept. 5, at Samphino Road, Yenagoa, and abducted him to an unknown destination.

The PPRO said Policemen responded swiftly and pursued the kidnappers to Onuebum waterfront, where they abandoned the vehicle used in the kidnap and ran away with the victim through a speedboat.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, Echeng Echeng, had ordered for a manhunt to rescue the kidnapped victim and arrest the fleeing gunmen.