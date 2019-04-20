Mr John Ndiomu, Bayelsa State Chairman of NLC, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Yenagoa, that signing the bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari was a step in the right direction.

According to Ndiomu, the N30, 000 new minimum wage for workers, though barely enough, is a welcome development and a gift workers appreciate.

“We hope that the implementation will commence immediately. We believe that more good things are coming from the current government.

“I urge state governors however, to always support policies that are meant to improve workers’ welfare.

“In our own state, Bayelsa, the Governor has agreed that he will pay once it is signed into law. We are waiting for the process of implementation so that every state will follow,” he stated.

Mr Tari Dounana, the state’s TUC Chairman, described the signing of the wage into law as “ a thing of joy to all workers.”

“It is a good thing to come, so what we are waiting for now is the template of the implementation from the National Income and Wages Commission.

“The workers should be patient and continue to be dedicated in their duties to ensure accelerated economic development,” Dounana advised.

Also reacting to the issue, a Civil Servant, Mrs Joy Ebimowie, Commended the 8th National Assembly and Buhari for signing the bill into law.

Ebimowie expressed optimism that the new minimum wage would go a long way in making life easier for Nigerians.

“It is indeed the breath of fresh air to all workers, as well as the citizens,” she said.

The president had on Thursday signed the new minimum wage bill into law which mandated employers of labour to pay workers a minimum of N30, 000 monthly.

The bill had earlier in March been passed by the National Assembly.