Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, FORMOSO, in Bayelsa, destroyed three illegal refining sites between Sunday and Tuesday, Capt. Murtala Rogo, the Commanding Officer, stated on Wednesday in Brass.

Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel
Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa, recovers 50,000 litres of fuel [NAN]

He stated that 50,000 litres of products suspected to have been produced from stolen crude oil were recovered from the sites.

Rogo added that the operation was in line with the Nigerian Navy’s Operation “Delta Sanity’’ set up to end oil theft and illegal bunkering.

He explained that the Navy’s patrol team located one illegal refinery site and a wooden boat containing about 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil at Galubakiri Creek in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Sunday.

“Another illegal refinery site was located also on Sunday with about 17,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil around Mbiakpaba in Nembe Local Government Area.

“Accordingly, and in line with extant Rules of Engagement, both illegal refinery sites and the boat were appropriately handled.

“On Jan. 30, the patrol team conducted an exercise around Obama, Igbikiba, Igbomotoru, and Tebidaba General Area.

“During the patrol, the team intercepted two wooden boats with remnants of products suspected to be stolen crude oil at Diebu Creek, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa,” Rogo stated.

He added that while combing other creeks, the team discovered another illegal refinery site 15,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and five ovens at Biabagbene also in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

“The illegal refinery site was handled appropriately while the ovens were dismantled,’’ he stated.

Rogo added that investigations into the criminal networks associated with the illegal refining sites were ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

