Bayelsa govt dissociates Gov Diri from anti-Buhari report

Duba described the report as fake news calculated to pit the Bayelsa Government against the President Muhammadu Buhari led-Federal Government.

He described the report which accused the Federal Government of sectional bias in the handling of the case of the self-proclaimed leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as falsehood.

According to him, the views expressed by Diri on the television programme only re-echoed the position of the Southern Governors Forum advocating for a Southern President in 2023.

The commissioner added that Diri’s view had nothing to do with the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu or any other fellow for that matter.

“However, for the 43 minutes that the governor’s interview lasted, he at no time mentioned or alluded to any arrested person, including Nnamdi Kanu, nor did he accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of sectional bias.

“Rather, the governor only discussed the Southern Governors’ resolution which emphasised their commitment to one, just and egalitarian Nigeria.

“We are, therefore, at a loss as to what could have premeditated the malicious, wicked and irresponsible online report."