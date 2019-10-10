Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has reportedly appointed 60 new special advisers ahead of the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

The election would mark the end of Dickson’s second tenure as governor of Bayelsa State.

Since his reelection in 2016, Dickson has reportedly appointed over 2,350 political appointees.

However, as his second term in office winds down, the governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei on Thursday, October 10, 2019, announced the appointment of 60 political appointees.

According to Soriwei, the appointment is “part of deliberate efforts to enable the restoration government to finish strong.”

He added that the appointees, who were drawn from all the eight Local Government Areas of the state, would be sworn in on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Soriwei further said that Dickson’s administration was committed to delivering effective governance to the people of Bayelsa State, adding that the governor has directed caucuses in the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa to nominate women for political appointments in areas where they have not been considered for appointment.

Meanwhile, the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced its readiness to conduct the state’s gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The commission has also released the names of the 45 governorship candidates that are contesting in the election.