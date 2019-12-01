Governor-elect of Bayelsa state, David Lyon paid a courtesy visit the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), T.B. Joshua, on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

While the church service was ongoing, T.B Joshua introduced Lyon to the congregation.

The pastor also advised the governor-elect to meet the expectations of his people who voted him.

He said, “He is not a new person to us because he is a brethren. He has been a hardened believer in the blood of Jesus. I know God will use him.”

“I want you to know that the only way Bayelsa people will believe you are the one they voted for is for you to meet the expectations of the Bayelsa People. He is banking on our prayers because the best is yet to come… I am at your service. By that I meant I will make sure the expectations of the Bayelsa people is executed.

“I have a word of wisdom for you . It is better to live purely upon the fruit of God’s goodness than to live plentifully upon the product of our sin”

On November 16, 2019, Lyon, who ran under platform of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) defeated Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).